LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,249,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 8.82% of LifeVantage worth $11,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LifeVantage in the third quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in LifeVantage by 315.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LifeVantage by 17.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in LifeVantage during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in LifeVantage during the third quarter valued at $237,000. 46.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFVN stock opened at $9.45 on Thursday. LifeVantage Co. has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $133.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.42.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 45.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

