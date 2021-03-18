Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Sells $44,940.00 in Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $44,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,894,162 shares in the company, valued at $50,001,040.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

LBRT stock opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $257.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,395,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,010 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 242.4% during the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,118,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,340 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,052,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,411 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 144,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,140,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 148,204 shares in the last quarter.

LBRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

