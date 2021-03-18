Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Short Interest Update

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,353,600 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the February 11th total of 1,053,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 510,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

LGDTF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 139,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,824. Liberty Gold has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38.

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project covering an area of 7,630 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 400 federal lode claims covering 3,713 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

