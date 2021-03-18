Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Short Interest Update

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the February 11th total of 154,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 21.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

Shares of ASG stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.97. 803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,455. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $9.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.