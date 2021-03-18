LHT Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 18th. One LHT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a total market capitalization of $119,636.75 and $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LHT has traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006157 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000120 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 59.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

