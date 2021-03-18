LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Price Up 5.2% After Insider Buying Activity

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) shares rose 5.2% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $145.92 and last traded at $144.82. Approximately 326,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 323,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.60.

Specifically, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $1,352,800.00. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $501,501.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,840,527.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,752 shares of company stock valued at $9,597,510. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 85.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

