LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Price Up 5.2% After Insider Buying Activity

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) shares rose 5.2% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $145.92 and last traded at $144.82. Approximately 326,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 323,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.60.

Specifically, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $1,352,800.00. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $501,501.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,840,527.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,752 shares of company stock valued at $9,597,510. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 85.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

