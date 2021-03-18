LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) VP Jack Anthony Lipar Sells 3,135 Shares

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total value of $434,448.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,486.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $140.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.57. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $145.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,825,000 after buying an additional 126,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,770 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 762,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,577,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,830,000 after purchasing an additional 152,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

LGIH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.