Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,090,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the February 11th total of 5,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LXP opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 53.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

