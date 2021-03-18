Lev Mizikovsky Buys 21,800 Shares of Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) Stock

Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) insider Lev Mizikovsky bought 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.70 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$80,660.00 ($57,614.29).

Lev Mizikovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Lev Mizikovsky bought 22,645 shares of Tamawood stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.51 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$79,483.95 ($56,774.25).

On Tuesday, February 16th, Lev Mizikovsky bought 117,355 shares of Tamawood stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.51 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$411,916.05 ($294,225.75).

On Monday, January 18th, Lev Mizikovsky bought 3,600 shares of Tamawood stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.30 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,880.00 ($8,485.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$2.53.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. Tamawood’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.00%.

About Tamawood

Tamawood Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides contract home construction, home design, project management, and other associated services in Australia. It is also involved in franchising and licensing operations, as well as generates and trades in renewable energy certificates associated with solar products.

