Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 100,000 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $629,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,270,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,050,973.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of OCSL opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.19 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.43. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $6.36.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.86 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.
OCSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
