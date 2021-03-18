Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 100,000 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $629,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,270,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,050,973.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of OCSL opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.19 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.43. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $6.36.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.86 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

OCSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.