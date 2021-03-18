Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 85.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Lennar by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,297,000 after purchasing an additional 88,065 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,012,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,191,000 after acquiring an additional 90,195 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Funds LLC now owns 664,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,655,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 533,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,690,000 after acquiring an additional 315,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 444,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,869,000 after purchasing an additional 48,203 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $100.95 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $101.55. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.91.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. Barclays cut shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.05.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

