Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $110.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lemonade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday. They set an underperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.43.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $104.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.39 and its 200 day moving average is $94.68. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 million. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lemonade will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shai Wininger sold 68,720 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $7,517,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,737,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,923,853.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,235,292 shares of company stock worth $185,181,712 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMND. SC Israel Venture V Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,544,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,787,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,072,000. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,772,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

