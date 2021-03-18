Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Short Interest Up 27.4% in February

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the February 11th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 920,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 141.0% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LDOS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus cut their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $97.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.24 and its 200 day moving average is $97.43.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

