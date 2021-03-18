Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.82. 9,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,223. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.82. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $20.39.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

