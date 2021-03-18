Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 19.22%.

Legacy Housing stock opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $404.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.09. Legacy Housing has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $17.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Legacy Housing from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legacy Housing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $44,945.55. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,690,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,926,064.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 11,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $172,761.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,110,083 shares in the company, valued at $48,050,782.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,211 shares of company stock worth $464,707 over the last three months. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

