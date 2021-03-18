Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 19.22%.
Legacy Housing stock opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $404.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.09. Legacy Housing has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $17.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Legacy Housing from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legacy Housing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.
Legacy Housing Company Profile
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.
