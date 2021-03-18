Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Shares Gap Down to $162.90

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.90 ($2.13), but opened at GBX 155.20 ($2.03). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 160.30 ($2.09), with a volume of 299,202 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 167.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 151.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.38.

In related news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed sold 1,856,547 shares of Learning Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of £175.40 ($229.16), for a total transaction of £325,638,343.80 ($425,448,580.87).

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile (LON:LTG)

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

