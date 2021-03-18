Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) SVP Sells $3,682,800.00 in Stock

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LEA opened at $194.20 on Thursday. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $194.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.56 and its 200 day moving average is $146.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,999 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth $4,371,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth $846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

