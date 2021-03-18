LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,752 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,877 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LCNB were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LCNB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in LCNB by 549.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in LCNB by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LCNB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in LCNB in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LCNB by 62.9% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the period. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Boenning Scattergood raised LCNB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.90. LCNB Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 22.10%. As a group, analysts expect that LCNB Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. LCNB’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

