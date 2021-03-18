Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $4.34 Million Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 80,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of California Water Service Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,253,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,941,000 after purchasing an additional 682,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,484,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,381,000 after acquiring an additional 371,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,901,000 after acquiring an additional 134,775 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 370,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 64.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 260,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after acquiring an additional 101,531 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CWT opened at $53.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 70.23%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. California Water Service Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

In related news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $26,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at $328,496.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

