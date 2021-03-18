Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 493 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VERX. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

VERX opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82. Vertex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.15 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.