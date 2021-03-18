Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $7.45 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $168.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.42.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

