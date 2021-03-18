Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 104,760 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,544,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Quanta Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,541,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after acquiring an additional 116,643 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 854,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,186,000 after acquiring an additional 47,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PWR opened at $87.93 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $88.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

In other Quanta Services news, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $492,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $200,785.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,505 shares in the company, valued at $926,330.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,805 shares of company stock worth $11,852,540 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

