Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 38,597 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 1,044.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,597 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $49,033.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,319,263.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $169,949.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.09.

NYSE:MAA opened at $145.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.17. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $146.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

