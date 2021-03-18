Laurion Capital Management LP Raises Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 398.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,628,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302,176 shares during the period. Discovery comprises 0.3% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Discovery were worth $42,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 305,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 24,009 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 688,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCK stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.53. 373,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,297,696. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $63.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

