Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 32,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allstate Corp grew its position in Hasbro by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,074,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,542,000 after acquiring an additional 103,159 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HAS traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.76. 7,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.72 and its 200-day moving average is $89.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

