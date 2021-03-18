Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 74,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.21% of Quanterix at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Quanterix by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Quanterix by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Quanterix by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Quanterix by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its position in Quanterix by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,600,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $132,176.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,510 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $154,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,183 shares of company stock valued at $4,230,454 over the last ninety days. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

QTRX traded down $2.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.98. 3,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,532. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -55.36 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.90. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. Equities analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

