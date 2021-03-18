Laurence M. Corash Sells 23,775 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) insider Laurence M. Corash sold 23,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $151,684.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,913,391 shares in the company, valued at $12,207,434.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cerus stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

