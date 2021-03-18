Las Vegas Sands Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 74,147 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 60% compared to the average daily volume of 46,341 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 772,992 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,839,000 after purchasing an additional 160,448 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $547,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $242,103,000. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LVS traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.77. 3,160,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,444,778. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.60 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.53.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

