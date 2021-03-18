Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.85%.

Shares of Lands’ End stock traded down $7.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,776. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.90. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 73.53 and a beta of 2.66.

LE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $139,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $548,368.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,227 shares of company stock worth $2,780,772 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

