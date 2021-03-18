LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCMLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on LafargeHolcim in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BNP Paribas lowered LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of LafargeHolcim stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LafargeHolcim has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $11.89.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

