Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Short Interest Up 22.1% in February

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 342,300 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the February 11th total of 280,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.0 days.

LIFZF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $32.49. 2,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,526. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.