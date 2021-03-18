L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $23,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 864.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,044,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 936,335 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 141.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 670,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,884,000 after purchasing an additional 392,753 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 588,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,227,000 after purchasing an additional 359,224 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,695,000 after acquiring an additional 312,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,740,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,674,000 after acquiring an additional 167,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.20.

NYSE LHX opened at $192.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $209.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.36. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

