L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $67.00 at B. Riley

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of L Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L Brands from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.59.

LB stock opened at $61.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of -78.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $62.08.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger bought 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in L Brands by 68.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in L Brands by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in L Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in L Brands by 46.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,112,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,374,000 after acquiring an additional 355,089 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

