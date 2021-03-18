L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $65.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LB. B. Riley lifted their price target on L Brands from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised L Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised L Brands from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised L Brands from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.59.

NYSE LB opened at $61.12 on Monday. L Brands has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of -78.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average is $39.76.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at $199,906.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LB. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in L Brands by 68.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,656 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $92,467,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in L Brands by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,141 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in L Brands by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $986,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

