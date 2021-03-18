L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $66.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L Brands from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.59.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $61.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of -78.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.76.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,709.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.