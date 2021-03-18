L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $63.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LB. Evercore ISI raised L Brands from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded L Brands from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded L Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $61.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.76. L Brands has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LB. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of L Brands by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,656 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,467,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in L Brands by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in L Brands by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,800 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

