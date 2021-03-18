Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $36,051.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $305,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,993 shares of company stock worth $1,522,977. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 677.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.72 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. Research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

