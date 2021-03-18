Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 48,473 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,473 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.96.

WFC opened at $39.84 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.68, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

