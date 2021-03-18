Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 4,073 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 562.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 125,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 106,895 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $1,136,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $14,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG opened at $58.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.43. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.19.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

