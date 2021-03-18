Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 3,695 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGW. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000.

CGW opened at $49.17 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $49.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.49.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

