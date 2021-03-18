Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 259,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 279,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 100,010 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ITM opened at $51.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.59. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $35.77 and a 52-week high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

