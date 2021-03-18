Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,467,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 87,838 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,232,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,165,000 after acquiring an additional 45,732 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $128,351,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 579,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 207,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VSS opened at $131.20 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $131.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.88 and its 200 day moving average is $116.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.