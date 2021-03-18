Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 8,790 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.31. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

