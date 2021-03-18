Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 18,500 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Scholastic worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHL. Zacks Investment Research cut Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.23). Scholastic had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Scholastic’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Scholastic Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

