Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.65, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $16.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPE. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

