KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KLDiscovery had a negative return on equity of 35.43% and a negative net margin of 19.62%.

OTCMKTS:KLDI opened at $8.49 on Thursday. KLDiscovery has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $361.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47.

KLDiscovery Company Profile

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, a proprietary end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; Relativity, a document review tool; KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools; KLD Processing, a processing platform; managed review services, such as providing facilities, staffing, and expertise necessary to review large and complex data sets in various types of matters comprising litigation, investigations, and regulatory reviews; and digital forensics services.

