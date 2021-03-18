KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $594.30 Million

Analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to post $594.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $584.10 million to $604.50 million. KKR & Co. Inc. reported sales of $380.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.84. 12,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $49.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average is $39.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,787,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,932 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $787,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.0% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

