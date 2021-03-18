Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.61), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:KC traded up $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $48.78. 29,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,493. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $74.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.21.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

