Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2021 // Comments off

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.61), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:KC traded up $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $48.78. 29,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,493. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $74.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.21.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Earnings History for Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.