Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.61), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $47.43 on Thursday. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.21.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.