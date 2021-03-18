Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.61), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $47.43 on Thursday. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.21.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

